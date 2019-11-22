ORION — Making the move from first off the bench to the Orion girls' basketball team's starting lineup, Hailey James has lofty goals for the 2019-20 campaign.
Fueling the 5-foot-11 junior post player's ambitions is her experience competing at last spring's Indiana Elite North vs. South College Showcase at Lebanon (Ind.) High School.
Competing in the Class 2A Sophomore Division, James was named the Most Valuable Player in her Showcase outing with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
"Five of us from Orion were invited, but the other four were seniors, and they all had their plans set," she said. "I was the only one that ended up going, and I was really excited, because I knew a lot of colleges were going to be there. It was a big opportunity for me.
"I was also nervous, because I didn't know what to expect. Once I got there, the nervousness went away."
That should stand James in good stead as she moves into a greater role for a Charger club that lost four-fifths of its starting lineup from last season's 16-14 team, including guard and top scorer Danielle Taets (20.5 points per game).
With senior post player Olivia Farwell the Chargers' lone returning starter, opportunities will be plenty for James and her teammates.
"Losing players like Danielle showed us that we need to step up," said James, who more recently played a key role for the Orion volleyball squad, which finished 37-2 and reached the Class 2A super-sectionals.
"Liv, Taylor (Kimball) and I, and a couple of our other juniors, we all need to step up and fill bigger roles."
With Farwell and Kimball the only two senior Chargers, second-year head coach Tony Stiles is looking to his younger players to raise their games in order to fill a sizable scoring and rebounding void.
"That's going to be the key to all this," said Stiles. "It's already happened a bit in practice, where we've had to tell them to quit looking for last year's seniors. They're not here; it's this year's team. It's time for them to step up and show that practicing against them made them good as players and as people."
Stiles feels that, even with the late start due to the volleyball team's Elite Eight run, his club can continue to build on last year's winning record.
"Sometimes, though, it's not about wins and losses," he said. "It's about being a team. These kids want it to be like that, to be all-for-one. That's kind of our motto this year."