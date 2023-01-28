 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orion records thin win against Woodhull AlWood 62-56

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Orion chalked up in tripping Woodhull AlWood 62-56 on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 23, Orion squared off with Erie-Prophetstown in a basketball game. For results, click here.

