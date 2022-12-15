Orion overcomes Aledo Mercer County in seat-squirming affair 39-38

Orion weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 39-38 victory against Aledo Mercer County on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 8, Orion faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Aledo Mercer County took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on December 8 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
