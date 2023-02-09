The cardiac kids of Orion unleashed every advantage to outlast Galva 37-35 on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Galva and Orion faced off on February 10, 2022 at Orion High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 1, Galva faced off against Oneida ROWVA . For results, click here. Orion took on Bushnell-Prairie City on February 4 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.

