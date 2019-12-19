Orion girls have just enough to hold off Rockridge

EDGINGTON — Through three quarters, strong free-throw shooting enabled the Orion girls' basketball team to weather a 22-turnover storm in that same span.

In the final period of Thursday night's Three Rivers Conference matchup with Rockridge, the Chargers found the going tougher, hitting just six of 17 attempts from the foul line after nailing 12 of 13 freebies prior to the fourth. However, they got just enough to earn a 38-33 win over the Rockets.

"We've been shooting (nearly) 70 percent from the line this year," said Orion coach Tony Stiles. "We were trying to keep everyone fresh, and all in all, they handled the pressure really well."

After the Rockets (6-7, 1-2 TRAC West) went up 31-30 on a Kierney McDonald three-point play two minutes into the fourth, the Chargers got foul shots from Marly Lillibridge and then Riley Filler to retake the lead at 32-31 with 4:38 remaining.

Filler hit three of four free throws in the final quarter to ensure that lead held up down the stretch, giving Orion (4-7) its first conference win after opening with losses to league powers Sherrard and Riverdale.

