Orion girls have just enough to hold off Rockridge

EDGINGTON — Through three quarters, strong free-throw shooting enabled the Orion girls' basketball team to weather a 22-turnover storm in that same span.
In the final period of Thursday night's Three Rivers Conference matchup with Rockridge, the Chargers found the going tougher, hitting just six of 17 attempts from the foul line after nailing 12 of 13 freebies prior to the fourth. However, they got just enough to earn a 38-33 win over the Rockets.
"We've been shooting (nearly) 70 percent from the line this year," said Orion coach Tony Stiles. "We were trying to keep everyone fresh, and all in all, they handled the pressure really well."
After the Rockets (6-7, 1-2 TRAC West) went up 31-30 on a Kierney McDonald three-point play two minutes into the fourth, the Chargers got foul shots from Marly Lillibridge and then Riley Filler to retake the lead at 32-31 with 4:38 remaining.
Filler hit three of four free throws in the final quarter to ensure that lead held up down the stretch, giving Orion (4-7) its first conference win after opening with losses to league powers Sherrard and Riverdale.
"My team kept me really cool in the fourth; it's easy to knock them down when you've got good teammates behind me," said Filler, who turned in a solid all-around game with eight points, six rebounds and two steals. "It's good to finally get a (conference) win. We had two good practices the past couple of days, and we came out, played as a team and got the win."
Down 17-15 at halftime after trailing by as much as eight in the second quarter, the Chargers used a 9-0 third-period run to go up 26-21 and gain the upper hand, momentum-wise. Four straight points by freshman guard Jennie Abbott gave Orion its first lead of the night at 22-21.
With junior forward Hailey James posting a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with 10 boards from Olivia Farwell and five steals from Lillibridge, Orion took a 26-24 lead into the fourth and proved itself able to withstand the Rockets' rally attempts.
"Both teams are really young," said Stiles. "This was a good battle for both of us. We've got a tough conference to play in, so this is what it takes."
Led by McDonald's 11 points and seven rebounds and a seven-point, seven-rebound showing from Lea Kendall, whose free throws tied the game early in the fourth, Rockridge was hampered down the stretch by seven turnovers, enabling Orion to open up a 36-31 lead entering the final minute.
"Down the stretch, we weren't moving our feet well, and we got called for a lot of fouls and put them at the line, which hurt," said Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald. "The last time we played them, at Ridgewood (in mid-November), it was the same thing; a lot of their points came from the free throw line. In games like this, that matters."