Orion earns narrow win over Port Byron Riverdale 37-31

Yes, Orion looked relaxed while edging Port Byron Riverdale, but no autographs please after its 37-31 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Orion squared off with January 31, 2022 at Orion High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Morrison . For more, click here. Orion took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 23 at Orion High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.