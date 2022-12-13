Orion drums Sterling Newman Central Catholic with resounding beat 52-24

Orion swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Sterling Newman Central Catholic 52-24 in Illinois girls basketball on December 13.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.