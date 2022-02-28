Orange City Unity Christian escapes close call with Davenport Assumption 40-37

Orange City Unity Christian edged Davenport Assumption in a close 40-37 encounter in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 28.
Orange City Unity Christian's shooting darted to a 20-17 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.
Orange City Unity Christian's leverage showed as they carried a 26-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
