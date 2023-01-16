Not for the faint of heart: Geneseo topples Brimfield 46-38

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Geneseo wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-38 over Brimfield on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Geneseo and Brimfield squared off with January 14, 2022 at Geneseo High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.