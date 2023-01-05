Not for the faint of heart: East Moline United Township topples Rock Island Alleman 38-32

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that East Moline United Township passed in a 38-32 victory at Rock Island Alleman's expense on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township played in a 48-36 game on February 9, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 29, East Moline United Township squared off with Rockford Guilford in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.