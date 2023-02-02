Mighty close, mighty fine, East Moline United Township wore a victory shine after clipping Quincy 44-43 at East Moline United Township High on February 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, East Moline United Township and Quincy squared off with February 3, 2022 at Quincy High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, East Moline United Township faced off against Galesburg . For more, click here. Quincy took on Rock Island Alleman on January 19 at Quincy High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.