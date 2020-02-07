North Scott survives against Assumption

Dawsen Dorsey led the Knights with 14 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Maddie Loken had 11 points and Katie Anderson added nine. Assumption also held North Scott to just 37 shots and forced 13 turnovers, 11 coming on steals.

"We show such sparks of greatness. ... We're a very good team, we have really talented kids, it just needs to come together," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "Tonight, the level of competitiveness we showed was something we see in spurts, but tonight it was for the full four quarters. The ball bounces our way a couple more times, it's a different outcome.

"If we continue to play our basketball, let the game come to us, share the ball, move the ball and tweak a few more things offensively, I think we're going to be in a really good place for next week and beyond that."

Crestwood features 6-foot-2 post player and Iowa commit Sharon Goodman, who averages 27.9 points per game. After holding Boffeli to 20 points — 10 points below her season average — the Knights feel confident that if they play the rest of the way like they did Friday, a state berth is a definite possibility.

"Our confidence has definitely risen," McNamara said. "We can't look too far ahead because for us, consistency has been a struggle ... but playing against Boffeli tonight, I'm sorry, but there's nobody else in the state that is Grace Boffeli. So if we took care of that tonight, held her to 20 points, there's no reason we can't hold anybody under their average."

