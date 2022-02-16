North Liberty Liberty topples Davenport North 48-44

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but North Liberty didn't mind, dispatching Davenport North 48-44 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 16.
North Liberty Liberty's shooting darted to a 28-21 lead over Davenport North at the half.
The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lightning skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
