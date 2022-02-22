Normal University pockets narrow victory over Sherrard 49-47

Normal University knocked off Sherrard 49-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.
Recently on February 14 , Sherrard squared up on Manlius Bureau Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
