No quit here; Galesburg fights back to beat Moline 56-40
No quit here; Galesburg fights back to beat Moline 56-40

Galesburg fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 56-40 win over Moline during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Moline showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-13 advantage over Galesburg as the first quarter ended.

The Maroons took a 28-24 lead over the Silver Streaks heading to the half locker room.

Galesburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-32 lead over Moline.

In recent action on January 6, Moline faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on Rock Island on January 4 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Watch now: Contract talks low on Bears docket now

