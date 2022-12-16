No quarter given: Iowa City Regina puts down Tipton 68-43

Iowa City Regina earned its community's accolades after a 68-43 win over Tipton on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Tipton squared off with January 20, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Tipton faced off against Wilton and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 9 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap
