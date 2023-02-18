It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Davenport North will take its 61-44 victory over Iowa City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Davenport North and Iowa City settling for a 2-2 first-quarter knot.

The Wildcats opened a tight 33-19 gap over the Little Hawks at the half.

Davenport North roared to a 48-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Hawks managed a 16-13 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

