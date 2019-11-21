KEWANEE — As the lone returning starter for the Wethersfield girls' basketball team, Lexi Nichols feels well-equipped to step into a leadership role.
A Class 1A Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State special mention selection last winter, the 5-foot-8 senior guard is ready to guide the Lady Geese through bumpy skies as they move into the post-Brittney Litton era.
"We lost a lot of seniors, but I think we'll surprise some people," said Nichols, who averaged 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals per game to help Wethersfield to a 20-10 finish and its second straight 1A regional championship.
"We're actually setting up a new offense, based around driving a lot. If we can't drive to the hoop, we'll see what our other options are. We've definitely got some good shooters coming up, and I hope they can step up. I'm going to try and guide them to a good year."
While Nichols is the lone returning starter, the Geese do return six other seniors as they look to fill the void left by Litton (20 points, six rebounds per game in 2018-19) and three other graduated senior starters.
Among those Nichols and coach Todd Hansen look to are 5-foot-10 senior center Gabi Robinson and classmate and guard Kaitlyn Witte, who played a solid game in Wethersfield's 57-56 sectional semifinal loss to Newark last February.
"Gabi is a nice addition to our post," Nichols said, "and Kaitlyn was big in our last game against Newark. She's been working on her game over the summer, and her shooting has gotten real good."
Hansen is encouraged by a strong summer showing from his club, which competed against schools from 1A to 4A and scored wins over some 2A and 3A competition.
At the same time, he knows that replacing last year's Litton-led crew will not be an easy task.
"We talked about how we lost basically 30 points and 15 to 20 rebounds per game, so we've got a lot to make up," Hansen said. "One thing about this group, they are good at playing as a group, because they know they have to. We're looking for everyone to take up the slack and raise their game."
With that in mind, Hansen is definitely looking to Nichols to be the Geese's chief floor aviator this coming winter.
"We were senior-heavy last year, so a lot of these girls didn't get a lot of minutes," he said. "Lexi by far is the most experienced, so we need her to be a positive leader for us."