Nichols earns first team all-LTC honors

This past week has been a very good one for Wethersfield senior standout Lexi Nichols.

In addition to being named to the Illinois Associated Press's All-State squad as an honorable mention choice, Nichols also earned a place on the Lincoln Trail Conference's 10-player first team.

She was one of two players from the Lady Geese (13-19) to earn all-conference honors, with fellow senior Kaitlyn Witte landing on the seven-player honorable mention list.

Annawan (18-14), which took second in the LTC standings with a 7-2 mark and dropped a 53-51 double-overtime heartbreaker to Brimfield in the Class 1A West Central Regional title game, had two first-team selections among its five all-conference honorees. Annawan's five selections tied it with tournament and regular-season champion Princeville (30-4) for the most all-LTC picks.

Representing the Bravettes on the first team was senior Reese Randall and junior Emily Miller, while Miller's sophomore sister Cassidy joined senior Keagan Rico on the second team. Another senior, Kaley Peterson, earned honorable mention kudos.