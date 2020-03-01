You are the owner of this article.
Nichols earns first team all-LTC honors
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nichols earns first team all-LTC honors

This past week has been a very good one for Wethersfield senior standout Lexi Nichols.

In addition to being named to the Illinois Associated Press's All-State squad as an honorable mention choice, Nichols also earned a place on the Lincoln Trail Conference's 10-player first team.

She was one of two players from the Lady Geese (13-19) to earn all-conference honors, with fellow senior Kaitlyn Witte landing on the seven-player honorable mention list.

Annawan (18-14), which took second in the LTC standings with a 7-2 mark and dropped a 53-51 double-overtime heartbreaker to Brimfield in the Class 1A West Central Regional title game, had two first-team selections among its five all-conference honorees. Annawan's five selections tied it with tournament and regular-season champion Princeville (30-4) for the most all-LTC picks.

Representing the Bravettes on the first team was senior Reese Randall and junior Emily Miller, while Miller's sophomore sister Cassidy joined senior Keagan Rico on the second team. Another senior, Kaley Peterson, earned honorable mention kudos.

Class 2A regional finalist Mercer County (21-12) had four all-conference honorees, a group led by the Golden Eagles' lone first-teamer, senior Karli Stineman. Her classmates Maggie Harrison and Ericka Sedam earned second team and honorable mention, respectively; junior Bella Cuellar was also an honorable mention pick.

Ridgewood (6-24) had its junior pair of Brecken Adamson and Kendall Lewis earn second team and honorable mention, respectively. For United (7-25), junior Jennifer Shimmin earned second team status and sophomore Luci Kane was an honorable mention choice.

