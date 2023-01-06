Never a doubt: Troy Mills North Linn breezes past Calamus-Wheatland 75-31

Troy Mills North Linn showed no mercy to Calamus-Wheatland, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 75-31 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Troy Mills North Linn and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 76-42 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
