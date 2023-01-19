 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needlepoint: Sherrard sews up Orion in slim triumph 45-37

  • 0

Sherrard showed its poise to outlast a game Orion squad for a 45-37 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Sherrard and Orion squared off with December 6, 2021 at Orion High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 11, Orion faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sherrard took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 12 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

The Alleman girls' basketball team continued to build momentum for the upcoming IHSA Class 2A postseason, topping Riverdale 51-26 Monday night at Don Morris Gymnasium for its fourth straight win against area 2A competition.

Geneseo dismantles Mundelein 49-22

Geneseo showed no mercy to Mundelein, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-22 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 14.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News