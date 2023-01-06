Muscatine thumps Davenport West in punishing decision 63-36

Muscatine flexed its muscle and floored Davenport West 63-36 at Davenport West High on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Muscatine and Davenport West played in a 61-24 game on December 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
