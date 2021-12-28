Morton sprints past Rock Island 48-35

Riding a wave of production, Morton dunked Rock Island 48-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.
Morton jumped in front of Rock Island 15-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Potters' offense darted to a 24-17 lead over the Rocks at the half.
Morton's position showed as it carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 15-15.
Lede AI Sports Desk
