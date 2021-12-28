 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morton sprints past Rock Island 48-35
0 Comments

Morton sprints past Rock Island 48-35

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Morton dunked Rock Island 48-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Morton jumped in front of Rock Island 15-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters' offense darted to a 24-17 lead over the Rocks at the half.

Morton's position showed as it carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 15-15.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News