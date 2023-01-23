 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morrison triumphs in strong showing over Port Byron Riverdale 69-36

Morrison controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-36 win against Port Byron Riverdale on January 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Morrison and Port Byron Riverdale faced off on January 24, 2022 at Morrison High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Morrison faced off against Fulton and Port Byron Riverdale took on Rock Island Alleman on January 16 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.

