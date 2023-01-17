Morrison rains down on Fulton 52-36

Morrison called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Fulton on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Morrison and Fulton played in a 74-20 game on December 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Morrison faced off against Sherrard and Fulton took on Lanark Eastland on January 12 at Fulton High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.