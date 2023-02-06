Morrison raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-32 win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 6.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Morrison squared off with February 7, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. For more, click here.

