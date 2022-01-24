 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morrison blitzes Port Byron Riverdale in convincing fashion 54-32
Morrison blitzes Port Byron Riverdale in convincing fashion 54-32

Morrison controlled the action to earn a strong 54-32 win against Port Byron Riverdale on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 13, Morrison faced off against Orion and Port Byron Riverdale took on Sherrard on January 18 at Sherrard High School. For more, click here.

