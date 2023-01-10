Monticello darts by Goose Lake Northeast in easy victory 71-45

Monticello unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Goose Lake Northeast 71-45 Tuesday during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Recently on January 3, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Tipton in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.