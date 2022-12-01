 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Monmouth United narrowly edges Aledo Mercer County in tight triumph 24-22

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Monmouth United wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 24-22 over Aledo Mercer County in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Monmouth United and Aledo Mercer County faced off on December 1, 2021 at Monmouth United High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

