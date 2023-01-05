Monmouth-Roseville unloads on Orion 56-22

Monmouth-Roseville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Orion 56-22 Thursday for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 5.
Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Orion squared off with January 29, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Orion faced off against Lena-Winslow and Monmouth-Roseville took on Aledo Mercer County on December 29 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.