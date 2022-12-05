Monmouth-Roseville triumphs in strong showing over Erie E/P 53-25

Monmouth-Roseville showed top form to dominate Erie E/P during a 53-25 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 5.
Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Erie E/P squared off with January 20, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop last season. For a full recap, click here.
