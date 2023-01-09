 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monmouth-Roseville takes down Port Byron Riverdale 55-25

It would have taken a herculean effort for Port Byron Riverdale to claim this one, and Monmouth-Roseville wouldn't allow that in a 55-25 decision in Illinois girls basketball on January 9.

In recent action on December 29, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Monmouth-Roseville took on Aledo Mercer County on December 29 at Aledo Mercer County High School. Click here for a recap.

