Monmouth-Roseville takes down Port Byron Riverdale 55-25

It would have taken a herculean effort for Port Byron Riverdale to claim this one, and Monmouth-Roseville wouldn't allow that in a 55-25 decision in Illinois girls basketball on January 9.
In recent action on December 29, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Monmouth-Roseville took on Aledo Mercer County on December 29 at Aledo Mercer County High School. Click here for a recap.
