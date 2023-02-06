Monmouth-Roseville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Orion 60-27 in Illinois girls basketball on February 6.

Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Orion faced off on January 29, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge . For results, click here. Orion took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 30 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap.

