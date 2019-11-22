MONMOUTH — The coaching philosophy at Monmouth-Roseville last season for first year coach Scott Weber was simple: score as many points as possible.
This season, that mentality remains the same, but with additional effort on the opposite side of the court.
"We're going to guard people really closely this year," Weber said. "We did a really nice job scoring last year and the team has more experience under their belts. We had nine individual and team scoring records broken last season, and we're hoping to score even more."
Weber plans on pushing the pace of the game every time the Titans step on the court, and to do that, his team needs to be in peak physical shape.
"If you ask anyone around, they'll tell you I'm the conditioning king," Weber said. "We do our fair share of drills and work hard in practice, but we do a lot of conditioning training. At the tempo we play, it's just something we have to do."
Returning is senior forward Carly Gillen, who averaged 22.5 points and nine rebounds per game in her junior season. Her efforts were awarded with an all-state first team nod for AP and special mention for IBCA in Class 2A.
"We expect most teams will know about Carly and guard her heavily," Weber said. "But they can't shut her down all the time and we're fortunate enough to have other talented girls who could lead us in scoring on any given night."
Weber expects to get good production from a number of returning players this season.
"I think that we can go eight deep with confidence on this team," Weber said. "Hannah Braun comes off the bench for us and she could be a starter on many other teams. She's had some really good weeks of practice."
"Riley Huston has really come out of her shell this season," Weber said. "She sat back a little bit last year, but really worked her tail off in the off-season."
The Titans are expecting good results this season, but Weber wants his girls to take more away from the season than just basketball."
"I want them to have fun," Weber said. "At the end of the day, it's just a game of basketball. I want them to learn life lessons and experiences that they can take with them beyond their time at Monmouth-Roseville and enjoy the moments while they are in them."