Monmouth-Roseville dismantles Orion in convincing manner 62-24
Monmouth-Roseville dismantles Orion in convincing manner 62-24

Monmouth-Roseville didn't tinker around with Orion. A 62-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Erie E/P and Orion took on Erie E/P on January 24 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For more, click here.

