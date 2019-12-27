Mon-Rose pulls away from Rockridge girls

PROPHETSTOWN — The final score may not indicate it, but Rockridge girls' basketball coach Ryan McDonald felt his club made a big statement against one of the area's best Friday afternoon.
Taking on Monmouth-Roseville at the 11th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, the Rockets hung tough with the Titans for the majority of the contest. However, a 12-0 third-quarter run and a 20-point final period made the difference as Mon-Rose pulled away to a 59-39 win.
“This is our second time with Monmouth-Roseville, so we knew a bit more what to expect,” said the first-year Rockridge coach. “Our girls were more looser this time, and I'm proud of how hard they played.”
Down 7-0 to open the game, the Rockets (7-9) battled back to within 11-10 by the end of the first on an Erin Danner bucket with 34.8 seconds on the clock. Throughout the second quarter, Rockridge continued to nip at the Titans' heels.
However, Mon-Rose senior guard Lily Cundiff, who was celebrating her 18th birthday on Friday, gave her team a present by burying a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to put the Titans up 25-16 at the break. With the Rockets down just 27-20 in the third, she hit another trey to ignite Mon-Rose's 12-0 run.
“I know my job is to stretch the defense, but if people are flying out on me, I know I have to go to the rim also,” said Cundiff, who hit four triples to finish with 16 points, augmenting a game-high 22 points by classmate Carly Gillen. Ryley Huston added 15 points to the Titan cause.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday's win also sets up a pool play winner-take-all matchup with Knoxville, a 71-33 winner over Morrison. The teams meet this evening at 6 with a spot in Monday's championship game on the line.
“It's nice to say we gutted out a 20-point win,” said Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber. “It was nice to get the rust off after the holidays; now, we have to come back (today) and bring a better effort.”
Eagles, Geese fly to 2-1: Lincoln Trail Conference rivals Mercer County (10-5) and Wethersfield (5-10) both picked up their second Warkins Classic wins Friday, albeit in very different styles.
The Golden Eagles used their defense to pave the way in their 39-23 win over Orion (4-9), first by shutting out the Chargers in the first quarter and holding them to a combined eight points in the third and fourth periods.
Karli Stineman's 15 points led the way for MerCo, which used its defensive efforts to pull away after holding a 20-15 lead at halftime.
Meantime, the Lady Geese needed to work overtime to earn a 56-55 win over Bureau Valley. A 21-of-28 free throw shooting effort made the difference for Wethersfield, with senior Lexi Nichols hitting 14 of 17 foul shots and finishing with 23 points.
Stockton moves to 3-0: Stockton (10-4) took control of its pool with a 42-17 win over Erie-Prophetstown. Up by just two after one, the Lady Blackhawks opened up a 22-11 halftime lead and never looked back.