Mon-Rose pulls away from Rockridge girls

PROPHETSTOWN — The final score may not indicate it, but Rockridge girls' basketball coach Ryan McDonald felt his club made a big statement against one of the area's best Friday afternoon.

Taking on Monmouth-Roseville at the 11th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, the Rockets hung tough with the Titans for the majority of the contest. However, a 12-0 third-quarter run and a 20-point final period made the difference as Mon-Rose pulled away to a 59-39 win.

“This is our second time with Monmouth-Roseville, so we knew a bit more what to expect,” said the first-year Rockridge coach. “Our girls were more looser this time, and I'm proud of how hard they played.”

Down 7-0 to open the game, the Rockets (7-9) battled back to within 11-10 by the end of the first on an Erin Danner bucket with 34.8 seconds on the clock. Throughout the second quarter, Rockridge continued to nip at the Titans' heels.

However, Mon-Rose senior guard Lily Cundiff, who was celebrating her 18th birthday on Friday, gave her team a present by burying a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to put the Titans up 25-16 at the break. With the Rockets down just 27-20 in the third, she hit another trey to ignite Mon-Rose's 12-0 run.