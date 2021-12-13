 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline tackles Peoria Manual 65-22
0 Comments

Moline tackles Peoria Manual 65-22

  • 0

Moline rolled past Peoria Manual for a comfortable 65-22 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 13.

Recently on December 2 , Moline squared up on Rock Island in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Moline a 19-10 lead over Peoria Manual.

The Maroons' determination showed as they carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Bears' second half defensive collapse

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline girls rout short-handed Sterling
Basketball

Moline girls rout short-handed Sterling

  • Updated

Coming into Saturday afternoon’s Western Big 6 game at Wharton Field House, Moline coach Adrian Ritchie was aware that the Sterling girls’ basketball program was a bit down this season, and in warmups the Golden Warriors coach Taylor Jackson informed Ritchie that she was missing key players because of COVID-19 exposure.

Fourth quarter seals Rocky’s girls basketball win over Alleman
Basketball

Fourth quarter seals Rocky’s girls basketball win over Alleman

  • Updated

Rock Island’s trio of junior Kayla Rice and seniors Emily Allison and Imari McDuffy were too much for the Alleman Pioneers on Thursday night at the Rock Island Fieldhouse as the Rocks pulled away in the second half to for a 54-40 victory to win intra-city bragging rights in Western Big Conference 6 girls basketball.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News