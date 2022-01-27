Moline survives taut tilt with East Moline United Township 52-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, Moline wore a victory shine after clipping East Moline United Township 52-46 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Maroons jumped in front of the Panthers 9-2 to begin the second quarter.
Moline moved over East Moline United Township when the fourth quarter began 42-35.
In recent action on January 20, East Moline United Township faced off against Sterling and Moline took on Wilmette Loyola on January 22 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
