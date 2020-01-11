Moline storms back in second half to beat North

Moline's Cierra McNamee was named the MVP of the game after finishing with 12 points and grabbing 21 rebounds as Moline out-rebounded North 60-41.

"We came out and halftime and realized we need to turn the energy up and we need to fight back every possession, fight back one at a time and get back in the game," McNamee said. "We don't give up, we always fight to the end. No matter how much we're down, how much we're up, we just keep pushing, keep our foot on the gas."

North controlled the game for the first two quarters and change, thanks to a stifling post defense led by Anne Awour. The North senior had 10 blocks and nine rebounds and impacted several other shots as Moline was 7 of 40 from the field in the first half, after which the Wildcats led 29-18.

"Active, active, active. As long as she doesn't go down on the ball, it's just fantastic," North coach Paul Rucker said. "You just saw, all those shots that got into the lane, every single one was changed. Whether it got blocked or not, every single shot was not how they wanted to shoot the shot."

That lead stretched to 37-18 as North opened up the half on an 8-0 run but Moline answered, holding the Wildcats to just two points over the next 10:02, a stretch that was snapped by a 3 from Bella Sims to put North back up 42-41.