Moline starts second half without key starter

Like Moline, Geneseo is battling without a key starter. The Maple Leafs' lone senior, Keeli Frerichs, is out with a back injury that she suffered at the end of the volleyball season. She is the rock for Geneseo, and unlike Tatum, there is no definite prognosis as for her return.

"It is a holding pattern where we are circling and don't know when we will land," Hardison said. "She is having another doctor evaluate her. Right now, we are more worried about her health than we are about her playing basketball."

Tightening up the defense: When you have one of the greatest all-time girls' basketball players in Illinois prep history on your team, you can get a little reliant on her scoring a lot of points. When that girl graduates onto college hoops, things can change.

Rock Island learned that early in the season "after Brea Beal" when the points didn't come so fast and furious. The Rocks have found there are other ways to win — namely defense. Over their last five games, the Lady Rocks have allowed just 36.2 points per game.

"I just feel like we are working harder at it," RI coach Henry Hall said. "They are understanding the concepts and have established an identity that we feel is ours. At some point you have to get used to not having that one player. Brea helped us at both ends of the court.