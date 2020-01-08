Moline starts second half without key starter

It was not like just losing another player. For the Moline girls' basketball team it was losing a family member.
Now, the Maroons must regroup and get back on track following a season-ending torn ACL for sophomore guard Kadence Tatum, a two-year varsity player.
Tatum was injured in the Maroons' game against Geneseo, and since then Moline has gone 2-5. The statistics don't tell the entire story for the loss of Tatum. She was averaging 9.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, but she is a key in the pressure defense, a talented ball handler and an real leader.
"This team is really close," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "To lose her was hard on the rest of the team. We reminded the rest of the girls she will get better and we just have to find a way to stay together as a team.
"She is the head of our press and she runs the offense. The girls do rely on her, but we have to have everyone step up and do something a little extra. Right now, we need to have everyone step up and do the little things not by themselves but together as a team.
Leafs took some time: After a pair of one-sided losses at the State Farm Classic, the Geneseo girls got a well-deserved break to recharge and to forget about the defeats.
"We took a couple of days off to get some rest and get the girls off their feet," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We came back and had three good practices where we worked on the offensive efficiencies we had not been doing the last week or so."
Like Moline, Geneseo is battling without a key starter. The Maple Leafs' lone senior, Keeli Frerichs, is out with a back injury that she suffered at the end of the volleyball season. She is the rock for Geneseo, and unlike Tatum, there is no definite prognosis as for her return.
"It is a holding pattern where we are circling and don't know when we will land," Hardison said. "She is having another doctor evaluate her. Right now, we are more worried about her health than we are about her playing basketball."
Tightening up the defense: When you have one of the greatest all-time girls' basketball players in Illinois prep history on your team, you can get a little reliant on her scoring a lot of points. When that girl graduates onto college hoops, things can change.
Rock Island learned that early in the season "after Brea Beal" when the points didn't come so fast and furious. The Rocks have found there are other ways to win — namely defense. Over their last five games, the Lady Rocks have allowed just 36.2 points per game.
"I just feel like we are working harder at it," RI coach Henry Hall said. "They are understanding the concepts and have established an identity that we feel is ours. At some point you have to get used to not having that one player. Brea helped us at both ends of the court.
"We don't have that shot blocker inside and we had to come to the idea that we have to put pressure on the opponent and make our opponents uncomfortable. We want defense to be our bread and butter. The girls do look like they enjoy it. I guess they better because they've heard me tell them that the last three weeks."
Finding the next scorer: United Township coach Carie Walker is comfortable with her one-two scoring punch, but she knows in the Western Big 6 Conference you cannot win with two scorers.
"We have Jazzy (Jasmine Bell) and Jade (Hunter) averaging near a double-double, but we haven't had a consistent third scorer," Walker said. "We need that, and we need some girls to step up off the bench and help us find some depth."
Walker likes the way her team is playing of late, having won five of the last seven starting at the Dixon Tournament. However, she knows it gets a lot tougher starting tonight when the Panthers host the Rocks.
"This league is as competitive as it has been in a while," Walker said. "We played Moline tough, and that gives us a feeling like we can compete in the second half. We have the potential, we just need to get it done."
Taking steps: It is not always about wins and losses, and while Alleman coach Megan Delp would sure love a few more victories, she likes what she is seeing of her team in recent days.
"I think the girls are embracing that getting better every day is something big for us," Delp said. "We are focusing on the small wins and we know we can only get better through experience. We have very little varsity experience, so we have to learn in the battle."
The key for Delp and her girls is not worrying so much about winning in the Big 6 for the rest of the season. Rather they must get better through playing against some of the best around.
"We are so out-sized and out-experienced that our focus is to play better when we see these teams the second time of the league schedule," Delp said. "Then, we want to be ready for the postseason where we can complete a lot better."
Jeff Wendland is lead prep sports writer for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline. He can be reached via email at jwendland@qconline.com or on Twitter @jaydub_DA