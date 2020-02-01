Moline's McDowell produces in first start in win over Alleman

Not long after she woke up Saturday morning, Moline basketball player Nadi McDowell learned she would be making her first start.

With Cierra McNamee giving word she was sick early before the 9 a.m. tip-off against Alleman, the sophomore was thrust into the starting lineup in place of one of the Maroons’ senior leaders and most reliable players.

McDowell was ready and stepped up to the starting role, hitting her first five shots and scoring 11 of her 13 points in the first half of Moline’s 61-29 Western Big 6 Conference win.

The Maroons (18-8, 8-3 Big 6) took advantage of 25 turnovers from Alleman (3-23, 0-12) and got to empty the bench early as a running block was enforced late in the game.

“I was nervous at first,” said McDowell, typically Moline’s first off the bench, “but I knew I was taking over for CC (McNamee), so I knew I had to step up and show what I could do.”

She scored seven of Moline’s 11 points in the first quarter as the Pioneers trailed by just three. Avrie Schmidt had all eight points for the Pioneers in the first and led the team with 16.