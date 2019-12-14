moline rips Quincy in Big 6 girls' action

QUINCY — It wasn't easy, but the Moline girls' basketball team stayed undefeated on Saturday with a 48-43 Western Big 6 Conference victory over hosting Quincy.
For over 31 minutes, though, that was in doubt.
With 40 seconds remaining, Quincy got a lay-up from Kate Chevalier to tie the game at 43.
Moline guard Kelsi Curtis then drew a foul and sank two free throws to give Moline the lead for good as the Maroons closed out the game with five free throws to hand the Blue Devils their first home loss of the season after losing a 13-point halftime lead.
“I felt like in the first half we weren’t playing as hard as we have in the last couple of games,” Maroons coach Tracy SantAmour said after her club moved to 12-0, 5-0 WB6.
After a dismal 5-for-33 mark from the floor in the first half, including just 3 for 17 from behind the 3-point line against Quincy's zone defense, Moline went 10 for 24 in the second half to secure the win.
“They have the green light to shoot, but you don’t if you’re not going to bust your butt and play as hard as you can," said Sant Amour. "That kind of goes hand-in-hand. ... We can not continue to come out and settle for 3 for 17 from 3s, that’s not going to get it done. We just have to be a little bit smarter offensively.”
QHS (4-4, 3-2) denied anything inside to Moline forward Cierra McNamee, forcing Moline's hand offensively.
“I give Quincy a lot of credit, they came out and played really, really hard,” Sant Amour said. “(Emily Wilson) did a really good job of roughing up McNamee so we couldn’t give her the ball and that forced us out of some things we like to do.
“We overcame, so that’s good, but the girls played really hard for Quincy.”
McNamee and Wilson both finished with double-doubles, as McNamee put up 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Wilson had 11 points and 12 boards.
Still, Moline had enough composure in the final minute to win the game.
“I think we panicked,” Chevalier said of the closing seconds. “We need to do a better job of that next time we have a close game like this.”
The Maroons were looking to draw contact after QHS tied the game, and Curtis had the hot hand. After going scoreless in the first half, Curtis scored 16 points in the second half, including a 7-for-9 mark from the free throw line.
“I could see our girls wanted to get the ball back, and we talked about if we scored we had to push back and just play defense, but we didn’t do that,” Blue Devils coach Brad Dance said.
Chevalier led the Blue Devils with 12 points on 5 for 9 shooting.