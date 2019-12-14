moline rips Quincy in Big 6 girls' action

QUINCY — It wasn't easy, but the Moline girls' basketball team stayed undefeated on Saturday with a 48-43 Western Big 6 Conference victory over hosting Quincy.

For over 31 minutes, though, that was in doubt.

With 40 seconds remaining, Quincy got a lay-up from Kate Chevalier to tie the game at 43.

Moline guard Kelsi Curtis then drew a foul and sank two free throws to give Moline the lead for good as the Maroons closed out the game with five free throws to hand the Blue Devils their first home loss of the season after losing a 13-point halftime lead.

“I felt like in the first half we weren’t playing as hard as we have in the last couple of games,” Maroons coach Tracy SantAmour said after her club moved to 12-0, 5-0 WB6.

After a dismal 5-for-33 mark from the floor in the first half, including just 3 for 17 from behind the 3-point line against Quincy's zone defense, Moline went 10 for 24 in the second half to secure the win.