 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moline Quad Cities Christian triumphs in strong showing over East Moline Christian 43-9

  • 0

Moline Quad Cities Christian gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed East Moline Christian 43-9 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IHMVCU Shootout: Fourth-quarter rally lifts Annawan past West Liberty

IHMVCU Shootout: Fourth-quarter rally lifts Annawan past West Liberty

Hanging close to West Liberty for three quarters of Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout matchup at Moline's Wharton Field House, the Annawan girls' basketball team struck in the final period as it rallied for a 59-53 victory. An 11-0 run in the final minutes of the fourth turned the tide for the Bravettes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News