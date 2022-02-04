Moline Quad Cities Christian collects skin-tight win against Galesburg Christian 50-43

A sigh of relief filled the air in Moline Quad Cities Christian's locker room after Friday's 50-43 win against Galesburg Christian in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 21 , Moline Quad Cities Christian squared up on Fulton Unity Christian in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.