MACOMB — It is all about comfort for the Moline girls' basketball team. The Maroons are comfortable playing 100 miles per hour and their plan is to make opponents extremely uncomfortable.
That worked quite well this week as the Maroons rolled through the Macomb Classic with a 4-0 mark to win the tournament, capping it off with a pair of wins on Saturday. Moline beat Illini Bluffs 67-59 early in the day and then dismantled the host Bombers 71-47 in the finale.
Moline did so with a suffocating full-court press that forced 31 turnovers in each game and a breakneck offense that pushed the ball and got everyone involved.
"We want to apply pressure as much as we possibly can," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "We like to play fast and we know we will give up some layups and we'll turn the ball over because we push the ball as fast as we can. We want our girls to play basketball."
It is an offense that the players love. It allows everyone to take shots and gamble on defense.
"This is a new defense and we love getting up on people and force them to make bad decisions," junior Bralee Trice said. "I love it that we get the opponents to make a quick pass and we can go get steals and layups."
Against Macomb, the Maroons turned over the Bombers 22 times in the first half and turned that into a 51-20 halftime lead.
The Maroons never let up until Sant Amour went deep into her bench.
What the players also like is that anyone can have a big game on any given night.
five players had between nine and 15 points in the win. Cierra McNamee led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Trice had 11 and Kadence Tatum and sixth-man Nadi McDowell-Nunn had 10 each. McDowell-Nunn added three steals and four rebounds, all in the first half.
"Nadi s doing is doing a great job off the bench," Sant Amour said. "She is taking advantage of her opportunity. She goes hard and she is so quick on those steals.
"Bralee had a great tournament as well. She is playing everywhere on the court. One time she is playing the '5' when Cierra comes out and the next time she might be the '1' when we need her. Regardless, you look up at the end of the night and she has great numbers."
Trice and McNamee were named to the first-team all-tournament squad and Tatum was second team.
"This was a great start to the season," Trice said. "It gives us a lot of confidence. You can see the team energy and we are playing as a team."
Moline 67, Illini Bluffs 59: It felt as if the Maroons were running away with the early afternoon game, but every time you looked up at the scoreboard Moline was hanging onto a four- or six-point lead and Illini Bluffs had the ball.
Eventually, the Maroons took over and held off a tall and talented Lady Tigers team that also came into the game 2-0.
Moline battled foul trouble and shooting but McNamee settled things down with 17 points and 10 rebounds, taking over the game late.
"We were just trying to move the ball and get it inside," McNamee said. "I was looking to score or kick out for open shots. They had a really good team."
Trice led Moline with 19 points before fouling out. Another key to the win was Moline making 18 of 22 free throws.