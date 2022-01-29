 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline outlasts Rock Island Alleman 60-42
0 Comments

Moline outlasts Rock Island Alleman 60-42

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Moline blunted Rock Island Alleman's plans 60-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 22, Moline faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Rock Island Alleman took on Quincy on January 20 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Bears, Broncos, and Giants hire new head coaches

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News