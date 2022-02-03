Moline imposes its will on Sterling 58-22

Moline's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sterling 58-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Moline broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-20 lead over Sterling.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 58-22 tie.
In recent action on January 27, Sterling faced off against Geneseo and Moline took on Rock Island Alleman on January 29 at Moline High School. Click here for a recap
