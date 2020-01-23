moline girls

STERLING – Moline’s chances at catching up in the Western Big 6 Conference race suffered a dent Thursday against Sterling at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
In fact, a double dent.
Sterling twins Brook and Bree Borum were tough for the Maroons to stop. Both of them scored 24 points, and combined for 24 rebounds in a 75-53 victory over the Maroons – the most points the Maroons have given up this season.
The Borums also combined to shoot 17-for-29 from the field, with most of the points coming on fast transitions that caught the Maroons (16-7, 6-3 WB6) napping for crucial split seconds.
“They’re pretty fun to watch,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “They bring a lot of excitement. I thought our whole team rallied together. Whether it was people on the bench, or kids stepping up to hit huge 3-point baskets, everybody came to play, and it started with those transition points.”
The loss breaks a two-way tie for second place in the conference after Rock Island’s home win over Galesburg.
“They were leaking out, and we were trying to think we can get a steal, and they just haul it all down the court,” Maroons coach Tracy Sant Amour said. “They were making everything it seemed like.”
At first it appeared that the Maroons were going to control momentum after running out to an 8-0 lead with 3s from Whitney Taylor and Caroline Hazen, but the Golden Warriors (12-12, 5-5) surged back to go on a 17-1 run to close the quarter.
Grace Gould’s bucket with 3:42 to go gave Sterling a 9-8 lead, and a putback from Brook Borum upped the lead to three. With the 1-minute mark approaching, Bree Borum blocked a shot from Taylor at the right elbow and Brooke Cole grabbed the rebound; Cole dished a long pass back to Borum for a 13-9 lead.
The Maroons couldn’t quite catch up and found themselves in the double bonus in both halves; they committed 24 fouls and made Sterling shoot 26 free throws with 17 successes.
Sterling’s 75 points was the second-highest they have scored this season, and the same was true for its 45 rebounds, to Moline’s 30; and its 19 assists, to the Maroons’ 11.
“We knew they were going to try and press us in traps, so we knew there was going to be a person open,” Brook Borum said. “If that meant throwing a baseball pass down the court, we were going to do it just to get the wide-open layup.”
Brooke Trice led the Maroons with 16 points, Hazen added 14 and Cierra McAmee had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Maroons will look to get back on the winning track with a nonconference game Saturday afternoon against Rockridge, a 12:30 p.m. tipoff at Wharton Field House.
“We got to bounce back,” Sant Amour said. “There’s 31 games in our season, so we just got to put this one behind us and move forward.”