moline girls

STERLING – Moline’s chances at catching up in the Western Big 6 Conference race suffered a dent Thursday against Sterling at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

In fact, a double dent.

Sterling twins Brook and Bree Borum were tough for the Maroons to stop. Both of them scored 24 points, and combined for 24 rebounds in a 75-53 victory over the Maroons – the most points the Maroons have given up this season.

The Borums also combined to shoot 17-for-29 from the field, with most of the points coming on fast transitions that caught the Maroons (16-7, 6-3 WB6) napping for crucial split seconds.

“They’re pretty fun to watch,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “They bring a lot of excitement. I thought our whole team rallied together. Whether it was people on the bench, or kids stepping up to hit huge 3-point baskets, everybody came to play, and it started with those transition points.”

The loss breaks a two-way tie for second place in the conference after Rock Island’s home win over Galesburg.

“They were leaking out, and we were trying to think we can get a steal, and they just haul it all down the court,” Maroons coach Tracy Sant Amour said. “They were making everything it seemed like.”

