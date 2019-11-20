MOLINE — Some call them captains. Moline girls' basketball coach Tracy Sant Amour would rather call them leaders. They are the four players this season who make life a lot easier for their coach.
Voted by the team, Moline will be led by three seniors — Cierra McNamee, Whitney Taylor and Kelsi Curtis — along with junior Bralee Trice.
"We have a very hard-working crew and that starts from our leaders," Sant Amour said. "They have taken ownership and they bring intensity and energy that make my job a lot easier."
The three seniors are strong leaders in their own way.
"Cierra is one of our best players and your best players have to be your hardest worker," Sant Amour said. "She is humble and hungry to be better than last year. Whitney is very knowledgeable about the game and Kelsi is just your typical firecracker."
McNamee believes it is all about leading by example.
"I try to bring energy and always stay up and positive," she said. "If I'm not playing hard, then why should I expect my teammates to."
Taylor is a student of the game who knows the game and knows what her coach wants to be done on and off the court.
"It's important to bring the energy," she said. "Coach wants us to be able to get things started before she ever comes out to the court at practices. When it comes to games, my role is to be a strong leader on and off the court."
Curtis said her coach is accurate when she called her a firecracker.
"I bring it during practice and I do the same in games," Curtis said. "If the team needs a spark, that's when I try to take over. I think it is important to have someone who gets the team going when they need a push.
"I always try to make a play late in the half just to take a positive heading into the locker room."
All three senior leaders want to bring more to the team individually, too.
Cierra was the team's leading scorer last season but she knows there is a lot more there.
"I have worked on my ball handling and my jump shooting," she said. "We're a different team this year, and we will use more of our speed and pressure the ball a little more."
Added Taylor, "I'll still do the same thing, shoot the 3-pointer, but I also have to jump in there and help rebound because we don't have Megan (Pittington) any more."
Curtis believes the Maroons will win games with their defense.
"We are a lot faster and we have a lot of girls who love to play hard defense," she said. "We'll get up on everyone on defense and that will lead to us running more on offense."
Sant Amour thinks the three seniors are a perfect mix.
"They all have their own style and personality," she said. "The entire team is very close, but you want your leaders to be those ones who not only lead when things are good but also when things go bad. They need to be the ones who lift the team up."