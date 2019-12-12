Moline girls fend off United Township upset bid

MOLINE — When you have an unbeaten record there are no easy games.
The Moline girls learned that Thursday as United Township had the Maroons on the ropes most of the night at Wharton Field House.
It took a 15-0 run in the final stages of the third quarter and start of the fourth to turn things around for Moline in a 52-43 win to improve to 11-0, 4-0 in the Western Big 6 Conference.
"What happens is you get into a position where you haven't been beaten and the other team comes out playing hard to be that team to end the streak," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "UT was not about to back down by any means. They were coming after us from the start."
The Panthers (1-9, 0-4) took a 21-16 lead at halftime and built the lead to seven in the third quarter. UT continued to force the Maroons into just trying to stay close until foul trouble turned the tide.
With senior Jasmine Bell and junior Jade Hunter sitting on the pine for the final four minutes of the third quarter, Moline went on an 8-0 run to take a 30-29 lead into the fourth.
Moline scored the first seven points of the final quarter to build the lead to eight.
"We really executed our gameplan, and then we had to sit (Bell and Hunter) and that really turned things around," UT coach Carie Walker said. "The effort was there and our reserves played well, but we just didn't have anyone who could step up and make a play with those two on the bench."
Bell was nearly unstoppable when she was on the court with 25 points and eight rebounds. She actually got the Panthers back in the game after Moline had seemingly taken control in the fourth before Cierra McNamee and Bralee Trice, who also battled foul trouble, took over down the stretch.
McNamee finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and Trice added 12 points and seven caroms. However, it was a couple of huge 3-pointers as well as key offensive rebounds by Kelsi Curtis that helped save the game.
"We weren't making shots, but that doesn't mean we are going to stop shooting," Curtis said. "I finally got one in. Sant Amour told us we were going to get their best shot, and we did.
"We play so hard and fast, I think we weren't able to slow down and chill out. We finally settled down and got the lead. We were not getting any offensive rebounds, and I went out there and got a few that kept possessions alive."
Sant Amour agreed that the difference in halves was not stressing out after falling behind.
"We had to take it possession by possession," she said. "We know how we got to 10-0, and that was the little things. We had to do that in the second half. Getting Cierra and Bralee back in there was key. With them out we really had no post player."
Walker was all positive about the loss, except for her team's 26 turnovers and three or four uncontested layups that were missed.
"We got that seven-point lead in the third and we needed to finish that quarter up five or seven," Walker said. "Instead, we went behind. We missed a couple layups, and we have to get the turnovers cut down, but this was our best game all year and our effort was exactly what we need to have."